Main News of the day Netherlands to supply Patriot system parts to Ukraine worth €500M

Netherlands to supply Patriot system parts to Ukraine worth €500M

Ua en ru
Publication time 4 August 2025 22:38
The Netherlands joins air defense effort with €500M Patriot package for Ukraine
Patriot air defense system. Photo: office of the President

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans announced a new military support package for Ukraine. The package will include missiles and components for Patriot air defense systems.

Brekelmans announced this on X.

Ukrainian Armed Forces to receive components for Patriot from the Netherlands

"Ukraine needs more air defence and ammunition now. As the first NATO Ally, the Netherlands will deliver a €500 million package of US weapon systems (incl. Patriot parts and missiles).This helps Ukraine to defend itself and the rest of Europe against Russian aggression, the message says.

Brekelmans did not specify the details or terms of delivery. Earlier, the Netherlands had already confirmed its readiness to co-finance the delivery of additional Patriot batteries.

NATO's response to the aid package from the Netherlands

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed support for the Netherlands' initiative to finance a package of American military equipment for Ukraine under the Priority Ukraine Requirements List program. This new NATO, Ukraine, and United States initiative aims to supply American weapons based on Ukraine's priority needs.

In his X post, Rutte expressed his satisfaction with the Netherlands' leadership on this issue and thanked the Allies who have supplied Ukraine with the necessary equipment to defend itself against Russian aggression. He also expressed his hope that more allies would join the initiative soon.

Zelensky thanked for the help

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a significant new step in strengthening Ukraine's air defense: the Netherlands will allocate 500 million euros to purchase American weapons, including Patriot missiles.

The president wrote about this after speaking with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof. Zelensky stated that this is the first such step among NATO countries and that it is extremely important given Russia's attempts to increase its missile strikes against Ukraine.

"Ukraine, and thus the whole of Europe, will be better protected from Russian terror,"  Zelensky wrote.

Zelensky noted that this decision was one of the practical results of the recent NATO summit in The Hague. The president thanked NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte for his strong support of Ukraine and Prime Minister Schaefer for his commitment to strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities.

"Grateful to Dick Schoof for today’s decision – looking forward to his visit to Ukraine!" added Volodymyr Zelensky.

Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Author
Anastasiya Pisanenko
