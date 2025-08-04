What Yermak said about a Zelensky-Putin meeting

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak. Photo: Reuters

Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak responded to the statement of the Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov about the "possible" meeting of the leaders. According to Yermak, such comments are an attempt to stall for time, as they do not contain any specifics.

Andriy Yermak wrote about it on the social network X.

Yermak on the meeting between Zelensky and Putin

"Ukraine's position is clear: we are ready for a leaders' meeting. Our partners — all those who genuinely value peace — support Ukraine's position that such a meeting must take place," Yermak emphasized.

He also thanked the President of the United States for his consistent support for Ukraine and his desire to help end the war.

According to Yermak, if the issue is only in preparation for the meeting, it is not Kyiv's problem, because Ukraine is ready for talks immediately.

"Endless talk of "not excluding" a meeting without setting a date — that is unacceptable," the head of the Office of the President summarized.

