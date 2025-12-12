Polish president admits he learned about MiG-29 transfer to Ukraine from the press

President of Poland Karol Nawrocki. Photo: Reuters

In Warsaw, a communication failure occurred regarding military assistance to Ukraine. Polish President Karol Nawrocki admitted that he learned about the possible transfer of another batch of MiG-29 fighter jets from media reports, as no official briefings from government officials had been provided.

The politician said this in a comment to Wirtualna Polska.

Nawrocki had no information about the government’s plans

Nawrocki did not hide his emotions — the situation surprised the head of state. He called the incident strange, noting that such decisions are usually coordinated at the highest level.

"Apparently, there was some kind of misunderstanding. I did not have such information," the president told journalists.

The politician emphasized that he is in constant contact with Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz.

The president does not intend to leave the matter without a response. Nawrocki promised to contact the government "within the next hour" to clarify the situation and develop a joint position on fighter jets for Kyiv.

