The Kremlin, Hezbollah and Yemeni Houthis do not want to fight for Iran

Dictator Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in 2022. Illustrative photo: Russian media

Today, Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi left for Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and hold "serious consultations." However, according to The Times, analysts have found that Iran is alone against the United States and Israel and has received no support other than "deep concern and condemnation".

The Times writes about this.

Advertisement

Why did Putin abandon the Iranians?

In words, the Kremlin supported Iran and categorically opposed strikes on its ally's nuclear facilities. However, the statement was so restrained that even Dmitry Medvedev wrote a sober post on Telegram without any swear words.

Moscow and Tehran have an alliance treaty that provides for military cooperation, among other things. However, according to analysts, one should not expect direct military assistance from the Kremlin.

First, the treaty states that, in the event an ally is attacked by an enemy, the other country should not help the aggressor. Additionally, the allies will work together to achieve peace in such a situation. The concept of "achieving peace" is broad and can be interpreted as direct military support, "concerns," and diplomatic steps.

This is precisely what Putin said on June 22 when he stated that the treaty contained no specifics regarding defense.

"The agreement you mentioned has no articles related to the defense sector," the Russian dictator told reporters.

In addition to Putin's reluctance to engage in a conflict with the United States, analysts say the Kremlin lacks the capacity to do so. They also cannot share weapons due to the aggression against Ukraine.

Hezbollah and the Houthis are also in no hurry to fight

According to The Times, Iran's proxies, including Hezbollah and the Yemeni Houthis, are also not responding. The rest of the Muslim world is not responding either.

Lebanon's Hezbollah, once Iran's most influential ally, has said it has no immediate plans to retaliate. The militants, who have suffered heavy losses in a year and a half of war with Israel, have not carried out a single attack since the operation began.

The Houthis in Yemen have offered the strongest pledge of action yet, saying they support their armed wing's previous statement threatening US naval vessels in the Red Sea in solidarity. However, there has been no activity so far".

As a reminder, the US Congress has registered the resolution prohibiting Donald Trump from interfering in the conflict between Israel and Iran.

And Israel believes that the leader of the United States may decide to attack the underground uranium enrichment plant in Iran.