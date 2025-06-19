Israel may send special forces to Iran's nuclear facility

Israeli soldiers. Photo: Reuters

Israeli officials believe that President Donald Trump may decide to bomb Iran. The target would be an underground uranium enrichment plant.

Axios reported this on Thursday, June 19.

Strikes on Iranian facilities

According to the article, Israel can cause serious damage to the underground uranium enrichment plant in Fordow, located in a mountain, even without the United States.

In interviews, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ambassador to Washington, D.C., Yechiel Leiter, have hinted that the IDF has options other than airstrikes.

One option is a risky special forces operation, which was carried out on a smaller scale in September 2024. At that time, Israeli forces destroyed an underground missile factory in Syria by planting and detonating explosives.

Now that the IDF has full control of Iran's airspace and has dealt a serious blow to its army, the option of sending in special forces does not seem so extreme.

According to an American official, Israel informed Trump that bombs might not penetrate the mountain deeply enough, but the Israelis "do it with humans".

