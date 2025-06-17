June 17 Kyiv strike — Trump's reaction draws criticism

The President of the United States Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, could not comment on another massive Russian attack on Kyiv, which took place on the night of Tuesday, June 17. Speaking to journalists, he stated that he had not yet heard about the shelling.

The video of Trump's reaction was published by the media.

Trump did not react to the Russian strike on Kyiv

The journalists asked Trump about his reaction to the missile attack on the Ukrainian capital. The American leader asked the media representatives about the time of the attack.

When he was informed that the attack took place at night, the American leader replied: "I'll have to check that out."

As a reminder, on the night of June 17, Russian troops launched the missile attack on Kyiv. As a result of the attack, many people were killed and injured.