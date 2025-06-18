Trump on Putin's plan to mediate the Iran-Israel conflict

The President of the United States, Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, responded to the Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin, regarding his proposal to become a mediator in talks with Iran. The head of the White House stated that the Kremlin leader should first become a mediator "at home," referring to the ceasefire talks with Ukraine.

It was reported by Novyny.LIVE.

The leader of the United States, Donald Trump, responded to Putin, who seeks to become a mediator between Iran and Israel. The American President noted that the Russian dictator must first become a mediator "at home," referring to the full-scale war in Ukraine and possible ceasefire talks.

Therefore, the head of the White House advised Putin to first deal with Russia, rather than trying to become a mediator between Iran and Israel.

"I spoke with him yesterday and said — he, by the way, offered to help as a mediator. I replied: do me a favor — be a mediator at home. Let's deal with Russia first, okay? I said: Vladimir, let's deal with Russia first. You can deal with it later," the President of the United States said.

As a reminder, during the telephone conversation with the President of the United States, Donald Trump, Putin offered his services as a mediator in talks with Iran.

