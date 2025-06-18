Іконка - підтримати ЗСУ Support the ZSU
Army News Politics Economy Sport Fashion Technology Exclusive Video
EurovisionFoodTechnologyWar 2024ExclusiveSportWar economyReal estateWarNews of the dayEconomyUkraineInvestmentsEconomy 2024HealthcarePoliticsHome and GardenMoviesFashionRecipesTravelHoroscopesPsychologyArmy
Army
Economy
Exclusive
Healthcare
Investments
News of the day
Real estate
Sport
Technology
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main arrow News of the day arrow Trump responds to Putin's Iran–Israel mediation idea arrow

Trump responds to Putin's Iran–Israel mediation idea

18 June 2025 21:53
Yevtushenko Alina - editor
Trump on Putin's plan to mediate the Iran-Israel conflict
The President of the United States, Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
Yevtushenko Alina - editor

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, responded to the Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin, regarding his proposal to become a mediator in talks with Iran. The head of the White House stated that the Kremlin leader should first become a mediator "at home," referring to the ceasefire talks with Ukraine.

It was reported by Novyny.LIVE.

Advertisement

Trump responded to Putin regarding mediation in talks with Iran

The leader of the United States, Donald Trump, responded to Putin, who seeks to become a mediator between Iran and Israel. The American President noted that the Russian dictator must first become a mediator "at home," referring to the full-scale war in Ukraine and possible ceasefire talks.

Therefore, the head of the White House advised Putin to first deal with Russia, rather than trying to become a mediator between Iran and Israel.

"I spoke with him yesterday and said — he, by the way, offered to help as a mediator. I replied: do me a favor — be a mediator at home. Let's deal with Russia first, okay? I said: Vladimir, let's deal with Russia first. You can deal with it later," the President of the United States said.

As a reminder, during the telephone conversation with the President of the United States, Donald Trump, Putin offered his services as a mediator in talks with Iran.

We also reported that Zelensky may meet with Donald Trump in person during the NATO Summit in Washington.

USA Iran Israel war russia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information