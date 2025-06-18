Zelensky and Trump may meet soon — here's the date

Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

During the NATO Summit in Washington, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, might meet with the President of the United States, Donald Trump, for the first time in a while. Both politicians are expected to attend the leaders' working dinner scheduled for June 24.

Radio Svoboda reported it.

Advertisement

When might Zelensky and Trump meet?

Although Zelensky is not expected to participate in the main sessions of the Summit, he will speak at the Defence Industry Forum, which will take place in parallel with the main events of the Summit. The Ukraine-NATO Council meeting at the leadership level is also not planned this time.

Contrary to expectations, this year's final communiqué of the NATO Summit promises to be much shorter — according to diplomats, it will fit on one page. Ukraine is unlikely to be mentioned at all, while Russia will again be named as a long-term threat.

Another important topic will be defence spending. The allies plan to commit to raising their spending to 5% of GDP by 2032. However, this commitment may be reviewed as early as 2029, just as Donald Trump's possible term ends, if he returns to the White House.

As a reminder, Donald Trump could not comment on the massive Russian attack on Kyiv, which took place on the night of Tuesday, June 17.

Earlier, it became known that Volodymyr Zelensky had previously stated that he would like to discuss the possibility of purchasing a defense package with Donald Trump at the Summit.