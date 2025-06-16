Іконка - підтримати ЗСУ Підтримати ЗСУ
Zelensky names what he'll discuss with Trump

16 June 2025 18:02
Arkadii Pastula - editor
Zelensky and Trump to meet — here's what they'll discuss
Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Arkadii Pastula - editor

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has explained what he will talk about with the President of the United States, Donald Trump, during their meeting. In particular, they will discuss the purchase of a defence package.

The Ukrainian leader spoke about it at the Press Conference in Austria on Monday, June 16.

Zelensky-Trump meeting

The Head of State noted that the United States supported Ukraine when European production was still at a low level.

"I mean in terms of timing and opportunities. America — without this assistance, it would have been very, very difficult for us. I cannot imagine how, and I do not want to imagine it now. We have overcome many different challenges," Zelensky said.

According to him, he will discuss with Trump the defence package that Ukraine is ready to purchase.

"We will discuss it with him. I am confident that we will have this opportunity. I am counting on it," Zelensky added.

As a reminder, on June 16, the Ukrainian leader arrived in Vienna on his official visit. He has already held the meeting with the President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen.

Earlier, the media reported that Zelensky might meet with Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada.

