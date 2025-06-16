Іконка - підтримати ЗСУ Підтримати ЗСУ
Zelensky visits Vienna — what's on the agenda?

16 June 2025 16:24
Vasylii Naumov - editor
Zelensky visits Austria on June 16 — agenda revealed
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President
Vasylii Naumov - editor

On Monday, June 16, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, arrived in Austria on a visit. The Head of State will hold a series of meetings.

It was reported by Heute.

Zelensky's visit to Vienna

According to media reports, during his visit to Vienna, Zelensky will meet not only with the Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, but also with Chancellor Christian Stocker and several ministers, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs Beate Meinl-Reisinger.

Due to the high-level state visit, the government has imposed a ban on entry to the area around the Office of the President and the Federal Chancellery of Austria. The restrictions will also affect the National Library and the House of Austrian History, both of which will remain closed throughout Monday.

An increased police presence is expected in the city. Not only operational units and special services, including the canine unit, but also the district and traffic police will be involved in maintaining order.

In addition, activists announced two rallies related to the President's visit: one in support of Ukraine and the other against Zelensky's visit. Both events are planned in the city center under heavy police surveillance.

We also reported that the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, and his team have scheduled a series of important international meetings on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada on June 16. There, the Ukrainian leader may meet with the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

Volodymyr Zelensky Austria president Vienna visit
