Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Reuters

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, will soon meet with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. It may happen on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada on Monday, June 16.

The Associated Press writes about it.

The meeting between Trump and Zelensky

Yes, the White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt stated that Trump has planned bilateral meetings with leaders of countries on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. At the same time, she did not specify with whom exactly.

"The White House is still working hard to finalise this schedule, and we will release it as soon as we have it," Leavitt said.

Among the leaders of countries that are not part of the G7 but have been invited to the Summit are the Heads of Ukraine, India, Brazil, South Africa, South Korea, Australia, Mexico, and the UAE.

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine will also be on the agenda. Zelensky is expected to meet with Trump during his visit to the Summit.

The previous meeting between Trump and Zelensky

It should be noted that the leaders of Ukraine and the United States met previously in the Vatican on April 26, on the eve of Pope Francis' funeral.

At that time, their conversation lasted about 15 minutes and took place "one-on-one." Both Presidents called the meeting "productive" and "historic."

As a reminder, Trump was impressed by the Special Security Operation of the Security Service of Ukraine called "Spiderweb".

Also, in response to the escalation of the situation in Los Angeles, Trump decided to send 2,000 National Guard soldiers to the city. Local authorities criticised this move.