Zelensky's G7 agenda revealed — key challenges ahead

16 June 2025 15:24
Vasylii Naumov - editor
Zelensky's G7 agenda: what's planned for June 16
The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak. Photo: UNIAN
Vasylii Naumov - editor

On the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, and his team have scheduled several important international meetings. The main topic of discussion will be support for Ukraine.

It was announced by the Head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, on Telegram on Monday, June 16.

What's in store for Zelensky at the G7?

According to Yermak, there will be many international meetings with the President and his team on the sidelines of the G7 Summit.

"Important topics include defence support for Ukraine, sanctions, economic cooperation, and investments in our military-industrial complex," it is said in the statement.

Earlier, we reported that the American leader, Donald Trump, may meet with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit on June 16. 

We also reported that the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, called on the G7 countries to increase sanctions pressure on Russia.

Volodymyr Zelensky Canada Andriy Yermak G7 summit
