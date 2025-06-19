Congress introduced a Bipartisan War Powers Resolution to stop Trump from attacking Iran

US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

A resolution has been introduced in the US Congress that would prohibit President Donald Trump from interfering in the military conflict between Israel and Iran. The resolution aims to prevent the president from attacking Iran.

Representative Thomas Massie announced the introduction of the resolution on his website.

Congress intends to stop Trump from attacking Iran

The bipartisan resolution's authors, Republican Thomas Massie and Democrat Ro Khanna, aim to prohibit the US Army from "unauthorized hostilities in the Islamic Republic of Iran". They also intend to remind Congress of its exclusive right to declare war.

After 15 calendar days without a decision in the committee, such a document on war powers can be put to a vote on the floor of the parliament.

"The Constitution does not permit the executive branch to unilaterally commit an act of war against a sovereign nation that hasn't attacked the United States," said Rep. Massie. "Congress has the sole power to declare war against Iran. The ongoing war between Israel and Iran is not our war. Even if it were, Congress must decide such matters according to our Constitution," Rep. Massie emphasized.

Meanwhile, Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna supported the Republican by serving as a co-chair of the resolution on military powers against Iran.

"No president should be able to bypass Congress’s constitutional authority over matters of war. The American people do not want to be dragged into another disastrous conflict in the Middle East. I’m proud to lead this bipartisan War Powers Resolution with Rep. Massie to reassert that any military action against Iran must be authorized by Congress," Rep. Khanna added.

The bill currently has the support of 27 congressmen and women from both parties, including Marjorie Taylor Greene, a close ally of Donald Trump.

This comes as Trump is considering striking Iran's nuclear facilities.

Earlier, Donald Trump, responded to the Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin, regarding his proposal to become a mediator in talks with Iran.