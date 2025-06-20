The U.S. is worried that regular bunker-buster bombs won't be able to take out the nuclear facility in Fordow, Iran.

The President of the United States, Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

The United States may decide to drop tactical nuclear weapons on Iran's nuclear facilities. So far, this idea is not official, but it has a purely technical basis.

The Guardian reported it.

Advertisement

Why is it possible to use such weapons?

The publication, citing experts, argues that the President of the United States may not be confident that Iran's nuclear facility in Fordow can be destroyed with GBU-57 bunker buster bombs.

Trump considers strikes justified only if their effectiveness is guaranteed. And according to some military analysts, the only way to guarantee the destruction of the Fordow facility is to use tactical nuclear weapons.

The report by the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) states that several stages would be required to completely destroy a facility at a depth of up to 90 meters: first, the soil would need to be "softened" with conventional bombs, and then nuclear munitions would be used.

However, none of these methods have yet been used in real conditions against such a well-protected facility.

However, the publication notes that Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine did not officially propose this option, and Trump did not officially consider the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons.

Earlier, it was reported that Donald Trump plans to make a decision on a possible military operation against Iran. It will happen in the next two weeks.

As a reminder, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff held a series of telephone talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. The contacts between the parties took place against the backdrop of Israeli strikes on Iranian territory.