U.S.-Iran talks spark intrigue as Israel tensions grow

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. Photo: REUTERS/Kent Nishimura

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff held several telephone conversations with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. They took place against the backdrop of Israel's strikes on Iran last week. The parties sought to find a diplomatic end to the escalation in the Middle East.

It was reported by Reuters, quoting sources, on Thursday, June 19.

U.S.-Iran talks

According to the sources, Araqchi said Iran wouldn't keep up the talks unless Israel stopped the attacks.

The sides talked about the U.S. proposal to set up the regional uranium enrichment consortium outside Iran. But Tehran turned it down.

The regional diplomat familiar with Iran's position said that Araqchi told Witkoff that his country was willing to make concessions on the nuclear issue, provided that the U.S. pressured Israel to stop the conflict.

As a reminder, the US Congress has registered the resolution prohibiting Donald Trump from interfering in the conflict between Israel and Iran.

And Israel believes that the leader of the United States may decide to attack the underground uranium enrichment plant in Iran.