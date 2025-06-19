Іконка - підтримати ЗСУ Support the ZSU
When will Trump decide on Iran? White House responds

19 June 2025 23:38
Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
White House reveals when Trump may decide on Iran
Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, plans to make the decision on a possible military operation against Iran. It'll happen in the next two weeks.

The White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, stated it on Thursday, June 19.

When will Trump make the decision on Iran?

According to her, the American leader decided to take a break because there is currently a high probability of talks with Tehran beginning.

The White House notes that the diplomatic path remains a priority.

It should be noted that the President of the United States has repeatedly used the two-week deadline, for example, when he promised to decide on his position on the ceasefire in Ukraine.

As a reminder, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff held a series of telephone talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. The contacts between the parties took place against the backdrop of last week's Israeli strikes on the territory of Iran. 

And Israel believes that the leader of the United States may decide to attack the underground uranium enrichment plant in Iran.

