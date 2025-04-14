Trump took a cognitive test during his annual medical examination

Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump announced that he had passed a cognitive test again during his latest medical examination. According to him, he received the highest possible score.

The American leader said this during a meeting with El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele in the Oval Office.

How Trump passed the cognitive test

According to the US president, one of the doctors who was present during the test was impressed with the results.

"Sir, I've never seen anybody get that, this is the highest mark," Trump quoted his doctor as saying.

The politician also noted that he had already taken such tests three times and that he "enjoys taking them". He added that none of the other presidents dared to take such tests, unlike him.

