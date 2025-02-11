Lend-Lease for Ukraine — the project was registered in the Congress

Delivery of military aid to Ukraine. Photo: U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

The US Congress has already registered the draft law that proposes to restore the Lend-Lease program for Ukraine. American officials are convinced that this will help Kyiv counter Russian aggression.

It is reported on the website of the Congress.

The draft law on Ukraine’s Lend-Lease

"To provide enhanced authority for the President to enter into agreements with the Government of Ukraine to lend or lease defense articles to that Government to protect civilian populations in Ukraine from Russian military invasion, and for other purposes," is the official title of the draft law.

However, the text of the document is not yet available. It is known that its initiator is the Republican member of the House of Representatives, Joe Wilson. He explained that if his bill is approved, it will provide the President of the United States, Donald Trump, with "flexible authority to send victorious arms to our partners, including Ukraine".

Draft law on Lend-Lease. Photo: screenshot

It is worth noting that the previous US administration also approved the Lend-Lease Act for Ukraine, but it never came into effect.

As a reminder, on February 12, the meeting will be held in the Ramstein format, led by the UK.

Media also listed steps that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy should take to get help from the U.S.