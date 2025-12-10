How Melania Trump is helping to return Ukrainian children

Ukraine's Ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets. Photo: Screenshot from video

First Lady Melania Trump is helping return Ukrainian children taken by Russia back home. Last Friday, another group of children was returned home.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets announced this during a press conference on Wednesday, December 10, as reported by a Novyny.LIVE correspondent.

Melania's assistance in returning Ukrainian children

Last Friday, Ukraine returned another group of deported children, with seven minors arriving, Lubinets said.

"The day before, Melania Trump made a statement mentioning the Ukrainian ombudsman's office's participation in preparing the documents for the return. We have full support and an open line of communication with our American partners," the ombudsman noted.

He added that the First Lady's personal involvement significantly helps the Ukrainian side's work. In total, 1,902 Ukrainian children have been returned thanks to the presidential program Bring Kids Back UA.

Meanwhile, Lubinets was asked how many children had been returned thanks to Melania Trump's involvement. He responded that Ukraine does not differentiate who is responsible for the return of minors because it is the result of the efforts of many international partners.

