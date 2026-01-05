Maduro taken to Manhattan court as U.S. unveils charges

Nicolás Maduro. Photo: Reuters

Ousted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro appeared in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, where his first hearing will take place on January 5. He is facing several serious charges, including those related to narcoterrorism.

The Associated Press and The New York Times report this.

Maduro will be tried in New York

According to reports, agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration escorted him from the Brooklyn jail and delivered him to the federal courthouse in Manhattan by helicopter. The hearing is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST. His wife, Cilia Flores, was also brought to court.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the following charges against Maduro: conspiracy to commit narcotics terrorism, conspiracy to import cocaine, and possession of automatic weapons and explosives against the United States.

If convicted, Maduro will most likely spend the rest of his life in prison, according to American media outlets. Though this usually applies to cases directly related to murders, some federal drug crimes may be punishable by death under certain circumstances.

In her post on X, Bondi promised a harsh reaction from the American judicial system. However, she did not specify what punishment the U.S. Department of Justice would seek if Maduro is convicted.

"Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, will soon face the full force of American justice in American courts," she said.

