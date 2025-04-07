Congresswoman Victoria Spartz. Photo: REUTERS/Chris Bergin

US Congresswoman Victoria Spartz made a statement on the end of the war in Ukraine. According to her, "Zelensky must cede land to Russia".

Victoria Spartz said this in an interview with The Telegraph on Monday, April 7.

Spartz calls to cede land to Russia

It is known that Spartz was born in Ukraine. According to her, there are no easy solutions, and the war must be stopped as soon as possible. The congresswoman emphasized that "as long as it takes, usually doesn’t end very well for Democracies".

"I just don’t see how they (Ukraine) can be positioned to demand to keep the land. If they would be winning the war, that will be very different," Spartz said.

In addition, she criticized Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky for the dispute in the White House.

"They will have election, and then if they elect him, they’re going to lose the rest of the country," she warned.

On April 8, Ukraine initiated an OSCE meeting because of the shelling of Kryvyi Rih. It is known that the enemy killed 20 civilians.

As a reminder, Russia has rejected US proposals for a ceasefire in Ukraine, noting that they do not meet Moscow's basic demands.