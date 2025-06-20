Іконка - підтримати ЗСУ Support the ZSU
Chinese hackers step up attacks against Russia

20 June 2025 08:30
Pylyp Boiko
Pylyp Boiko
редактор
China intensifies hacker attacks against Russia to steal classified data
Illustrative image of a Chinese hacker. Photo: pexels.com
Despite their alleged alliance and "unlimited partnership", China has recently increased its hacking attacks against Russia. Beijing is acting exclusively for pragmatic reasons and wants to obtain secret data from Moscow.

The New York Times writes about this.

What exactly are Chinese hackers looking for in Russia?

The publication notes that, while Russia is focusing all its efforts on the war against Ukraine, its Chinese partner is attacking from the back. Chinese hackers are targeting Russian military secrets and weapons technology. According to cyber analysts, groups affiliated with the Chinese government have repeatedly hacked into the systems of Russian defense companies and government agencies.

Chinese military experts complain that their army lacks real combat experience, so Beijing sees the conflict in Ukraine as an opportunity to gather information about modern military tactics and Western weapons.

According to a secret FSB document seen by the NYT, China is trying to gain access to knowledge and technology in the defense sector, as well as gather information about the experience Russia is gaining during the war with Ukraine. The Russian report refers to China as an "enemy".

As a reminder, on June 19, Zelensky held a meeting on sanctions policy and joint sanctions and other restrictive measures against Russia with partners.

Also, Zelensky posted the footage of the defenders, who returned home as a result of the exchange that took place on Thursday, June 19.

