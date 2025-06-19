Іконка - підтримати ЗСУ Support the ZSU
Zelensky posts footage of freed defenders returning home

19 June 2025 18:02
Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Ukrainian POWs return — Zelensky shares touching footage
The return of the military. Photo: Volodymyr Zelensky's Telegram
Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor

On Thursday, June 19, the Ukrainian military returned home from Russian captivity. These are soldiers from the Armed Forces, National Guard, and State Border Service. Most of them had been in captivity since 2022.

Footage of the exchange was shared by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, on X.

Advertisement

How did the heroes return home?

The video shows military getting off buses and being greeted by their families and loved ones.

"Home," the Ukrainian leader wrote succinctly.

As a reminder, on Thursday, June 19, another POW exchange between Ukraine and Russia took place. Our soldiers who had been held captive returned to Ukraine — now they are back home, in their homeland.

