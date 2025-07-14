Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Kellogg reveals details of talks with Zelensky in Kyiv

Kellogg reveals details of talks with Zelensky in Kyiv

Publication time 14 July 2025 23:04
Zelensky and Kellogg's meeting on July 14: commitment to peace through strength
Volodymyr Zelensky and Keith Kellogg. Photo: x.com/generalkellogg

Keith Kellogg, the Special envoy of the US President, shared details about his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The meeting took place on July 14 during Kellogg's visit to Kyiv.

Kellogg wrote about it on  Х.

Advertisement

What did Kellogg and Zelensky talk about?

"In Kyiv today with @ZelenskyyUa to discuss @POTUS's landmark NATO deal that will accelerate the best US made weapons to Ukraine," Kellogg wrote.

According to Kellogg, the agreement provides for full funding from NATO member states, which will speed up the delivery of weapons to Ukraine.

It will also help strengthen the country's defense capabilities and strengthen unity within NATO.

As a reminder, on July 14, Keith Kellogg arrived in Kyiv. To meet his American counterpart, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, arrived at the station.

Also today, US President Donald Trump said that the first Patriot systems will arrive in Ukraine "very soon". According to him, this will happen in a few days.

