Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Celebrity Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHome and GardenPsychologySportFoodHealthcareReal estateCelebrityArmyExclusiveEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashionRecipesTravel
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and Garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Zelensky and Trump's Envoy Kellogg — what they discussed

Zelensky and Trump's Envoy Kellogg — what they discussed

Ua en ru
Publication time 14 July 2025 16:17
Zelensky and Trump's Envoy Kellogg talk war and weapons
Volodymyr Zelensky and Keith Kellogg. Photo: screenshot from video

On July 14, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, met with U.S. Envoy Keith Kellogg. The parties discussed ways to achieve peace and strengthen our country's air defense.

Volodymyr Zelensky announced it on X.

Advertisement

Zelensky-Kellogg meeting on July 14

Zelensky said that he and Kellogg discussed the path to peace and what the parties could do together to bring it closer. It includes, in particular:

  • strengthening Ukraine's air defense, 
  • joint production,
  • procurement of defense weapons in collaboration with Europe,
  • sanctions against Russia and those who help it.
Volodymyr Zelensky and Keith Kellogg
The meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky and Keith Kellogg. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
Kellogg-Zelensky meeting on July 14
Volodymyr Zelensky and Keith Kellogg. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelensky and Kellogg in Kyiv on July 14
Volodymyr Zelensky and Keith Kellogg in Kyiv. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelensky-Kellogg meeting in Kyiv on July 14
Meeting of the Ukrainian delegation with Keith Kellogg. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
Kellogg visits Ukraine on July 14
Ukrainian delegation at the meeting with Kellogg in Kyiv. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
Kellogg arrived in Kyiv on July 14
Meeting of the Ukrainian delegation with Keith Kellogg. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The Head of State expressed hope for United States leadership, as it has long been clear that Moscow will not stop unless it is stopped by force. 

"I thank Keith Kellogg for this visit to Ukraine. I am grateful to President Trump for the important signals of support and the positive decisions for both our countries. We deeply value the support of the American people," Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized.

As a reminder, Keith Kellogg arrived in Kyiv on July 14. He was met at the train station by Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

The day before, Volodymyr Zelensky announced Kellogg's meeting with the Department of Intelligence of Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense, and the Security Service of Ukraine. According to him, Trump's Envoy will receive complete information about Russia's capabilities and our prospects.

Volodymyr Zelensky USA negotiations war in Ukraine visit Keith Kellogg
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information