Zelensky and Trump's Envoy Kellogg talk war and weapons

Volodymyr Zelensky and Keith Kellogg. Photo: screenshot from video

On July 14, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, met with U.S. Envoy Keith Kellogg. The parties discussed ways to achieve peace and strengthen our country's air defense.

Volodymyr Zelensky announced it on X.

Advertisement

Zelensky-Kellogg meeting on July 14

Zelensky said that he and Kellogg discussed the path to peace and what the parties could do together to bring it closer. It includes, in particular:

strengthening Ukraine's air defense,

joint production,

procurement of defense weapons in collaboration with Europe,

sanctions against Russia and those who help it.

The meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky and Keith Kellogg. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky and Keith Kellogg. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky and Keith Kellogg in Kyiv. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Meeting of the Ukrainian delegation with Keith Kellogg. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian delegation at the meeting with Kellogg in Kyiv. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Meeting of the Ukrainian delegation with Keith Kellogg. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The Head of State expressed hope for United States leadership, as it has long been clear that Moscow will not stop unless it is stopped by force.

"I thank Keith Kellogg for this visit to Ukraine. I am grateful to President Trump for the important signals of support and the positive decisions for both our countries. We deeply value the support of the American people," Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized.

As a reminder, Keith Kellogg arrived in Kyiv on July 14. He was met at the train station by Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

The day before, Volodymyr Zelensky announced Kellogg's meeting with the Department of Intelligence of Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense, and the Security Service of Ukraine. According to him, Trump's Envoy will receive complete information about Russia's capabilities and our prospects.