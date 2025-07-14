The President of the United States' Special Envoy, Keith Kellogg, arrived in Kyiv

Andriy Yermak and Keith Kellogg. Photo: Office of the President

On Monday, July 14, the President of the United States' Special Envoy, Keith Kellogg, arrived in Ukraine on an official visit. There are many topics for discussion.

It was announced by the Head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak.

Kellogg in Ukraine

According to Yermak, during the meeting with Kellogg, they will discuss defence, strengthening security, weapons, sanctions, and strengthening cooperation between Ukraine and the United States.

"Russia does not want to cease fire. Peace through strength is the principle of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and we support this approach," it is said in the statement.

As a reminder, the President of the United States' Envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, stated that the killings in Ukraine need to stop and that a ceasefire is now possible.