Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Investments Technology Fashion Movies Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHome and GardenPsychologySportFoodHealthcareReal estateCelebrityArmyExclusiveEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashionRecipesTravel
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and Garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Keith Kellogg arrived in Ukraine

Keith Kellogg arrived in Ukraine

Ua en ru
Publication time 14 July 2025 12:36
The President of the United States' Special Envoy, Keith Kellogg, arrived in Kyiv
Andriy Yermak and Keith Kellogg. Photo: Office of the President

On Monday, July 14, the President of the United States' Special Envoy, Keith Kellogg, arrived in Ukraine on an official visit. There are many topics for discussion. 

It was announced by the Head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak.

Advertisement

Kellogg in Ukraine

According to Yermak, during the meeting with Kellogg, they will discuss defence, strengthening security, weapons, sanctions, and strengthening cooperation between Ukraine and the United States.

"Russia does not want to cease fire. Peace through strength is the principle of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and we support this approach," it is said in the statement.

As a reminder, the President of the United States' Envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, stated that the killings in Ukraine need to stop and that a ceasefire is now possible.

USA Kyiv Andriy Yermak Donald Trump visit Keith Kellogg
Vasylii Naumov - editor
Author
Vasylii Naumov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information