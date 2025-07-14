Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Investments Technology Fashion Movies Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHome and GardenPsychologySportFoodHealthcareReal estateCelebrityArmyExclusiveEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashionRecipesTravel
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and Garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Zelensky: Kellogg to meet Ukraine's top defense officials

Zelensky: Kellogg to meet Ukraine's top defense officials

Ua en ru
Publication time 14 July 2025 08:53
Kellogg to meet Ukraine's Defense, Security chiefs — Zelensky
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President

In his evening address to Ukrainians, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the meeting is being prepared between Trump's Special Envoy, Keith Kellogg, and the representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine and the leadership of Ukrainian intelligence services. Kellogg himself will arrive in Kyiv on July 14.

The President's statement was reported by Novyny.LIVE.

Advertisement

What is the purpose of the meeting between Kellogg and the Ukrainian special services?

Zelensky stated that Keith Kellogg would receive comprehensive information about Russian capabilities and Ukrainian prospects. The meeting with the Minister of Defence of Ukraine would also take place.

Keith Kellogg himself confirmed in an exclusive comment to Novyny.LIVE reporter Halyna Ostapovets that he plans to visit the capital of Ukraine on July 14.

According to Kellogg, he will stay in Ukraine for a whole week. Trump's Special Envoy also joked that he has such a busy schedule that he doesn't have time for breakfast. 

As a reminder, according to Keith Kellogg, a ceasefire in Ukraine is now possible.

Volodymyr Zelensky SSU USA Ministry of Defense war in Ukraine DIU Keith Kellogg
Pylyp Boiko - редактор
Author
Pylyp Boiko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information