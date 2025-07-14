Kellogg to meet Ukraine's Defense, Security chiefs — Zelensky

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President

In his evening address to Ukrainians, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the meeting is being prepared between Trump's Special Envoy, Keith Kellogg, and the representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine and the leadership of Ukrainian intelligence services. Kellogg himself will arrive in Kyiv on July 14.

The President's statement was reported by Novyny.LIVE.

Advertisement

What is the purpose of the meeting between Kellogg and the Ukrainian special services?

Zelensky stated that Keith Kellogg would receive comprehensive information about Russian capabilities and Ukrainian prospects. The meeting with the Minister of Defence of Ukraine would also take place.

Keith Kellogg himself confirmed in an exclusive comment to Novyny.LIVE reporter Halyna Ostapovets that he plans to visit the capital of Ukraine on July 14.

According to Kellogg, he will stay in Ukraine for a whole week. Trump's Special Envoy also joked that he has such a busy schedule that he doesn't have time for breakfast.

As a reminder, according to Keith Kellogg, a ceasefire in Ukraine is now possible.