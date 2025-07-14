Patriot for Ukraine: When will the first systems from the United States arrive?

US President Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Nathan Howard

US President Donald Trump said that the first Patriots will arrive in Ukraine "very soon". According to him, this will happen in a few days.

Trump made this statement during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House on July 14.

Advertisement

When will the US Patriot arrive in Ukraine?

"It is Patriot, it is everything. They will be arriving very soon to Ukraine. Some will come within days," US President said.

Trump:



It is Patriot, it is everything. They will be arriving very soon to Ukraine. Some will come within days. pic.twitter.com/fbVhD57Gjo — Clash Report (@clashreport) July 14, 2025

He added that 17 units are being prepared for shipment. Trump stresseed that most of these systems will be on the battlefield.

Rutte said Germany, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands and Canada all want to be a part of rearming Ukraine.

"They all want to be part of this. And this is only the first wave. There will be more. So what we will do is work through the NATO systems to make sure that we know what Ukrainians need to make packages," he said.

Read also:

Trump comments on Russia's attack on Kharkiv maternity hospital

Zelensky meets Trump's Envoy Kellogg — what they discussed