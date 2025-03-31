Russia obstructs and evades peace efforts — Kallas on the ceasefire in Ukraine

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas. Photo: screenshot

On Monday, March 31, it will be three weeks since Ukraine agreed to a ceasefire. Since then, Russia has obstructed and evaded peace efforts.

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, stated it in Madrid ahead of the G5+ meeting of European Security Ministers and Ukraine.

What Kallas said about Russia and Ukraine

Before the G5+ meeting, Kallas emphasized that the situation in Ukraine remains one of the key issues for Europe.

"We have many topics to discuss: First, of course, Ukraine. What more we can do to help Ukraine, and also the Peace process. So, what is the European input to the process," she said.

The High Representative of the European Union noted that despite Ukraine's readiness to ceasefire, Russia is not taking real steps towards peace and continues to delay the process.

"What we can see is that we are now three weeks since Ukraine agreed to an unconditional ceasefire, and three weeks later, we still don't have Russia. Russia is playing games and not really wanting peace. So our question, is how can we put more pressure on Russia," Kallas added.

The politician emphasized the need to strengthen European defence and noted the importance of unity.

"And then, of course, we will discuss our own defence. What more can we do to use the tools we already have, and to make us all stronger. And the strongest tool we have is our unity. So, we have to work on that as Europe, facing the threats we face," Kallas concluded.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia has the right not to implement the "moratorium on shelling of the energy sector".

Also, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reported on the results of the leaders' meeting in Paris.