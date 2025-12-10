Photos and videos of Putin's sons have been released to the media — New York Post

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. Photo: Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov

New photos and videos have emerged online that allegedly depict the two sons of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The footage features 10-year-old Ivan and 6-year-old Vladimir, who are believed by the West to be Putin's children with former Olympic champion Alina Kabayeva.

The new photos were reportedly taken during a sports event organized by Kabayeva, who is in a relationship with Putin. Neither Putin nor Kabayeva has ever publicly acknowledged their relationship, and the Russian government systematically hides information about their possible family. State media is strictly prohibited from discussing the topic.

According to the New York Post, the elder boy, Ivan, like his mother, is passionate about gymnastics. He appears in a video recently released by the Russian channel OSINT Bees.

In the video, the child talks about the gymnastics tricks he learned during training sessions with Olympic athletes. Journalists note that the recording was made in January, right after Alina Kabaeva held a private master class for her children with stars from the rhythmic gymnastics academy she heads, which also bears her name.

Investigators believe that Alina Kabaeva and her sons live in maximum isolation from the outside world. The family resides in a well-protected compound in Valdai, and access to information about the children has been removed from Russian state databases.

Journalists Roman Badanin and Mikhail Rubin report that the boys use the surname Spiridonov in honor of Putin's paternal grandfather, Spiridon Putin, who lived from 1879 to 1965.

It should be recalled that the topic of Putin's private life has remained closed for many years. Officially, it is known that he has two adult daughters: Maria Vorontsova (40) and Katerina Tikhonova (39), born during his marriage to Lyudmila Putina, from whom the Russian president divorced in 2013 after nearly thirty years of marriage.

Media have also repeatedly mentioned a possible illegitimate daughter — 22-year-old Elizaveta Rudnova.

