Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Celebrity Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHome and GardenPsychologySportFoodHealthcareReal estateCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashionRecipesTravel
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and Garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Yermak–Kellogg meeting: What it means for Ukraine's future

Yermak–Kellogg meeting: What it means for Ukraine's future

Ua en ru
Publication time 16 July 2025 20:15
Yermak met with Kellogg at the Child Rights Protection Center
Andriy Yermak and Keith Kellogg. Photo: screenshot from video

On Wednesday, July 16, the head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, met with U.S. Special Envoy Keith Kellogg. They visited the Child Rights Protection Center as part of the President's Bring Kids Back UA initiative.

Yermak wrote about it on Telegram.

Advertisement

Yermak-Kellogg meeting

Along with Yermak and Kellogg, the Center was visited by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, Presidential Advisor on Children's Rights Daria Herasymchuk, and Co-Chair of the Bring Kids Back UA High-Level International Expert Group Lady Helena Kennedy.

"We discussed massive human rights violations by the Russian Federation — the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children, the detention of civilians in occupied territories and in Russia," the head of the Office of the President noted.

Yermak emphasized that Ukrainian children cannot be used as bargaining chips. Therefore, on June 2, Ukraine officially submitted to Russia an initial list of children and a request for their return. Currently, Ukraine is still awaiting a response from Russia.

In total, there are more than 16,000 known cases of illegal detention, of which at least 1,800 are on Russian territory. As a result of the Russian invasion, about 900 children have been killed and more than 2,000 have been injured.

In addition, at least 19 cases of violence against children have been recorded.

As a reminder, Keith Kellogg arrived in Kyiv on an official visit on Monday. 

President Volodymyr Zelensky noted that during the US envoy's stay in the capital, Russia reduced its shelling of Ukraine.

Andriy Yermak children deportation of children war in Ukraine Keith Kellogg
Yevheniia Briukhovetska - editor
Author
Yevheniia Briukhovetska
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information