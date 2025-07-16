Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Putin fears US — Zelensky links strike pause to Kellogg's visit

Putin fears US — Zelensky links strike pause to Kellogg's visit

Ua en ru
Publication time 16 July 2025 15:12
Putin reduced missile attacks on Ukraine during visit of US envoy — Zelensky
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: screenshot from video

For two nights in a row after the arrival of U.S. General Keith Kellogg in Ukraine, there were no massive Russian bombings. This pause is evidence that Russia is deliberately changing its shelling tactics during the visit of high-ranking U.S. officials to Kyiv.

It was stated by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, in an interview with NewsMax.

Advertisement

Zelensky noted that after the arrival of U.S. Special Envoy Kellogg in Ukraine, Russian troops ceased their massive night-time shelling.

"General Kellogg arrived in Ukraine and there were no massive bombings for two nights in a row. This is a very interesting example. There were no heavy attacks this night and the previous night. Even people are already joking about it, saying that we should give General Kellogg a Ukrainian passport and leave him here, and that Americans should come to us more often because then Russia would bomb less," the Head of State said.

The President emphasized that Moscow's caution demonstrates Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's fear of America. According to Zelensky, the Russian leader is trying to blackmail and intimidate, but avoids full escalation as soon as there is a risk of a direct response from the United States.

"This means one thing Putin is afraid of America. I've been saying this all along, and I've also told the president, whatever the case, Putin is afraid of America, and I am sure of it," Zelensky summarized.

As a reminder, Zelensky responded to the night-time shelling of Ukraine on July 16.

Earlier, U.S. Special Envoy Keith Kellogg arrived in Ukraine on an official visit on July 14.

