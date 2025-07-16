Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Celebrity Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHome and GardenPsychologySportFoodHealthcareReal estateCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashionRecipesTravel
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and Garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Zelensky responds as Russian strikes injure 15 across Ukraine

Zelensky responds as Russian strikes injure 15 across Ukraine

Ua en ru
Publication time 16 July 2025 11:48
Russian missile and drone strikes hit four Ukrainian regions, 15 people injured
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President

Four regions — Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Odesa — were affected by large-scale night shelling from Russia on July 16. One of the targets was energy infrastructure, particularly in Kryvyi Rih.

It was reported by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, on Facebook.

Advertisement

Zelensky's reaction to the shelling

According to Zelensky, 15 people were injured during the Russian attack, including one child. All casualties have been provided with the necessary medical care.

"In particular, energy infrastructure was targeted — work is currently ongoing to restore everything in Kryvyi Rih as fully as possible, and power supply will be resumed during the day," it is said in the statement.

Shelling on July 15
Rescuers are working at the site of the shelling. Photo: State Emergency Service

The Head of State thanked the rescuers, energy workers, and military personnel who are dealing with the aftermath of the attack. He made special mention of the Air Force, Navy, Electronic Warfare, mobile fire groups, and anti-aircraft missile forces, which shot down around 200 enemy drones. More than 140 others failed to reach their targets.

"Russia is not changing its strategy — and to counter this terror effectively, we need to systematically strengthen our defenses: more air defense systems, more interceptors, and more determination — so that Russia feels our response," the President summarized.

Shelling on July 15
Firefighting. Photo: State Emergency Service

As a reminder, on Tuesday, July 15, Zelensky met with diplomats to accelerate the Special Tribunal on the Crime of Russian Aggression against Ukraine.

Earlier, Zelensky met with the Prime Minister of Latvia, Evika Siliņa, to discuss defense aid.

Volodymyr Zelensky explosion shelling president war in Ukraine
Vasylii Naumov - editor
Author
Vasylii Naumov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information