Russian missile and drone strikes hit four Ukrainian regions, 15 people injured

Four regions — Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Odesa — were affected by large-scale night shelling from Russia on July 16. One of the targets was energy infrastructure, particularly in Kryvyi Rih.

It was reported by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, on Facebook.

Zelensky's reaction to the shelling

According to Zelensky, 15 people were injured during the Russian attack, including one child. All casualties have been provided with the necessary medical care.

"In particular, energy infrastructure was targeted — work is currently ongoing to restore everything in Kryvyi Rih as fully as possible, and power supply will be resumed during the day," it is said in the statement.

Rescuers are working at the site of the shelling. Photo: State Emergency Service

The Head of State thanked the rescuers, energy workers, and military personnel who are dealing with the aftermath of the attack. He made special mention of the Air Force, Navy, Electronic Warfare, mobile fire groups, and anti-aircraft missile forces, which shot down around 200 enemy drones. More than 140 others failed to reach their targets.

"Russia is not changing its strategy — and to counter this terror effectively, we need to systematically strengthen our defenses: more air defense systems, more interceptors, and more determination — so that Russia feels our response," the President summarized.

Firefighting. Photo: State Emergency Service

