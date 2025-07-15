Zelensky meets diplomats to discuss the Russia tribunal

Zelensky during the meeting with diplomats. Photo: Zelensky/Telegram

On Tuesday, July 15, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, held a meeting with Ukrainian diplomats. During the meeting, participants discussed accelerating the Special Tribunal on the Crime of Russian Aggression against Ukraine.

The Head of State announced it on X.

Advertisement

Zelensky during the meeting with diplomats. Photo: Zelensky/Telegram

Zelensky held a meeting with diplomats — what they discussed

The leader noted that the meeting was held with Ukrainian diplomats — teams from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Office. The first thing discussed was accelerating the launch of the Special Tribunal on the Crime of Russian Aggression against Ukraine and the corresponding work with states that respect international law.

The meeting also discussed preparations for the meeting with Ukrainian ambassadors, which would take place next week, and the modernisation of tasks for Ukrainian representatives abroad.

Zelensky during the meeting with diplomats. Photo: Zelensky/Telegram

"The third concerned our steps on key international platforms, including draft resolutions for the UN General Assembly. We are preparing tangible political and legal impacts against the aggressor state and its positions. The coming months will be a period of especially active diplomatic work. I thank everyone around the world who is helping us," Zelensky summarized.

As a reminder, on Tuesday, July 15, Zelensky signed the law on multiple citizenship.