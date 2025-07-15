Multiple citizenship in Ukraine: Zelensky signed the law

President of Ukraine Volodymyr ZelenskyyPhoto: PRESIDENTIAL ADMINISTRATION

On Tuesday, July 15, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law allowing for multiple citizenship. He also signed several other significant documents, including the withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention on Anti-Personnel Mines for Ukraine.

The president announced this on X.

Zelensky signed the law on multiple citizenship

Ukrainian President said he promptly signed the documents passed by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine:

The Law on Multiple Citizenship;

Ratification of the Agreement on the Establishment of the Tribunal for the Crime of Russian Aggression Against Ukraine;

Ukraine’s withdrawal from the Ottawa Anti-Personnel Landmines Convention.

The Ukrainian leader explained that multiple citizenship would establish a stronger legal foundation for "the unity of our vast nation — millions of Ukrainians across all continents," as well as for individuals from other nations who have aligned themselves with Ukraine.

Zelensky also noted that, thanks to the tribunal and cooperation with countries and international organizations, Russia's punishment for the war against Ukraine will be ensured.

The president also emphasized that using certain types of weapons, including anti-personnel mines, would help achieve parity in the forces necessary to defend against Russian aggression.

"Russia has never been a party to the Ottawa Convention and has never taken honest steps within any disarmament policy or more humane practices in weapons use," the president stressed.

He also said that he had instructed government officials to begin working immediately on adopting all the by-laws necessary for implementing these laws.

"We can already begin identifying the first partner states with which multiple citizenship will be implemented. I expect the Government and the Office team to present a timeline for fulfilling the agreements regarding the Tribunal’s launch. We are also intensifying defense decisions that will support our warriors," Zelensky says.

As a reminder, on July 15, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, met with First Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov. The main focus was on the first steps in renewing the Government of Ukraine.

Also, on Tuesday, July 15, the Prime Minister of Latvia, Evika Siliņa, arrived in Ukraine on a visit. She will take part in the ceremony marking the anniversary of Ukrainian Statehood.