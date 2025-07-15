Zelensky discusses reshuffle with Svyrydenko, Fedorov

Volodymyr Zelensky, Yuliia Svyrydenko, and Mykhailo Fedorov. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

On July 15, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, met with First Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov. The main focus was on the first steps in renewing the Government of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelensky announced it on X.

Meeting between Zelensky, Fedorov, and Svyrydenko

Zelensky said that together with Fedorov and Svyrydenko, they are preparing the first steps of the new Government. During this meeting, they detailed the tasks for the next six months.

Yuliia Svyrydenko and Mykhailo Fedorov. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

The President emphasized that the main thing is to increase the production of our own weapons in Ukraine, to fully ensure the contracting of the necessary volumes of all types of drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, to carry out significant deregulation and unleash the internal economic potential of our country, as well as to ensure the full implementation of social support programs for our people.

In addition, they determined what results could be achieved in the first six months of the new government's work.

As a reminder, on July 14, Volodymyr Zelensky proposed to Yuliia Svyrydenko the position of leader of the Government of Ukraine and asked her to significantly revamp its work. The President expects the new Cabinet of Ministers to present its action plan soon.