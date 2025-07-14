Yuliia Svyrydenko was proposed to lead the Government of Ukraine — details from Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky and Yuliia Svyrydenko. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yuliia Svyrydenko to lead the Government of Ukraine and significantly revamp its work. The Head of State expects the new government to present its action plan in the near future.

Volodymyr Zelensky announced it on X on July 14.

Yuliia Svyrydenko may lead the Government of Ukraine

Zelensky said that on July 14, he met with Yuliia Svyrydenko and heard the report on the implementation of agreements with European and American partners on support for Ukraine, which were reached at the Ukraine Recovery Conference. The President emphasized that we must implement as quickly as possible everything that can support the stability of our State and Society.

Volodymyr Zelensky at the meeting with Yuliia Svyrydenko. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

In addition, they discussed specific measures that could strengthen Ukraine's economic potential, expand support programs for Ukrainians, and scale up our weapons production.

The President emphasized that it is precisely for this purpose that the transformation of the executive branch is beginning in Ukraine, and he proposed Svyrydenko for the leadership of the Government of Ukraine.

"I have proposed that Yuliia Svyrydenko lead the Government of Ukraine and significantly renew its work. I look forward to the presentation of the new Government's action plan in the near future", Volodymyr Zelensky said.

