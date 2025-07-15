Latvia's PM Evika Siliņa visits Kyiv — key topics

The Prime Minister of Latvia, Evika Siliņa. Photo: x.com/EvikaSilina

On Tuesday, July 15, the Prime Minister of Latvia, Evika Siliņa, arrived in Ukraine on a visit. She will take part in the ceremony marking the anniversary of Ukrainian Statehood.

The head of the Government of Latvia posted about her visit on the social network X.

Siliņa arrived in Ukraine

Siliņa noted that in addition to participating in the ceremony marking the Day of Ukrainian Statehood, she has scheduled meetings with high-ranking officials.

"At the invitation of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, I arrived in Kyiv to participate in the ceremony marking the anniversary of Ukrainian Statehood and to meet with senior Ukrainian officials," it is said in the statement.

The head of the Government of Latvia added that Riga would continue to support Kyiv until the end of the war.



"Latvia has been, is, and will remain together with Ukraine until a just and lasting peace is achieved," Siliņa emphasized.

Siliņa's message in X

As a reminder, the Prime Minister of Latvia, Evika Siliņa, during the European Union Summit called for maintaining attention on Russia's war against Ukraine and strengthening sanctions pressure on the Kremlin.