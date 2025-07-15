Zelensky, Latvian PM discuss military aid and cooperation

Volodymyr Zelensky with the Prime Minister of Latvia, Evika Siliņa. Photo: Zelenskyy/X

On Tuesday, July 15, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, met with the Prime Minister of Latvia, Evika Siliņa. During the meeting, the parties discussed defense support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Head of State announced it on X.

Zelensky met with the Prime Minister of Latvia — details

"I met with Prime Minister of Latvia Evika Siliņa. It is highly symbolic that this meeting took place precisely on the Day of Ukrainian Statehood. I am grateful for this gesture, a sign of solidarity with our people," Zelensky noted.

He also said that during the meeting, the parties discussed defence support for Ukrainian soldiers and its financing with the help of European instruments, in particular within the framework of SAFE.

In addition, the conversation also touched on drones, European integration, and the opening of negotiation clusters. According to the president, fairness in this process must be ensured.

"I am grateful to the people and the Government of Latvia for their substantial assistance and the new defense package. It is a strong reinforcement for our army. I thank Latvia for its leadership and its readiness to allocate even more than 0.25% of GDP to support Ukraine", the President of Ukraine summarized.

As a reminder, this morning, July 15, the Prime Minister of Latvia arrived in Ukraine on a visit.

Earlier, the Prime Minister of Latvia, Evika Siliņa, called for continued attention to Russia's war against Ukraine and increased sanctions pressure on the Kremlin.