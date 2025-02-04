Yermak discusses key challenges for Ukraine and US support with Waltz

Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak. Photo: t.me/ermaka2022

The Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak had a phone conversation with National Security Advisor Michael Waltz. In particular, they discussed key challenges for Ukraine.

Andrii Yermak reported it on Telegram on Tuesday, February 4.

Yermak’s conversation with Waltz

The parties discussed the situation at the front and mobilization. Yermak emphasized that the support of partners, in particular the United States, is extremely important.

According to him, Ukraine’s stable position is the basis for achieving a just and lasting peace, as well as the security of Europe and the whole world.

"We also raised the issue of organizing a personal contact between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States in the near future. We agreed to maintain constant communication for the prompt exchange of information on the situation at the front and the challenges facing Ukraine," Yermak added.

