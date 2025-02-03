Ukraine returned 12 children from the occupation

Child with Ukrainian flag. Illustrative photo: Glavcom

The Bring Kids Back UA initiative of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has succeeded in bringing home twelve children who were under Russian occupation. The parents of some of them were killed by the invaders.

It was announced by the Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak on Monday, February 3.

12 children were returned

Yermak said that among the rescued children there were children who had gone through unbearable ordeals. For example, the 16-year-old girl lost her mother due to the negligence of the occupation’s medical staff. There is also the 17-year-old teenager who was issued the summons to the invaders.

"Children who have been subjected to attempts at Russification through "educational camps" and an 8-year-old girl who was taken away from her father because he refused to obtain Russian citizenship," Yermak said.

The Head of the Office of the President expressed his sincere gratitude to the partners of Save Ukraine for their professional work and selfless assistance in organising the rescue mission.

"Every rescued child is a victory. And we continue to fulfill the President’s task to return all children home to Ukraine," Yermak emphasized.

As we reported earlier, Zelenskyy heard the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi. The Head of State approved the reform of the Armed Forces structure, according to which the corps organization of the army is being introduced.

As a reminder, children whose parents are in captivity came out to support prisoners of war. The event took place in Kharkiv.