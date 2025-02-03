Zelenskyy listened to the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi. The Head of State approved the reform of the Armed Forces structure, according to which the corps organization of the army is being introduced.

Zelenskyy reported it on Monday, February 3.

Zelenskyy approves reform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

"Today, Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi reported on the front lines. Particular attention was given to the Pokrovsk direction and the operation in the Kursk region. I am grateful to all our units carrying out combat missions with resilience," the President stated.

The Head of State emphasized that Ukrainian soldiers must be resilient on the frontline and effective in the destruction of Russian invaders so that our state could be effective in negotiations.

"I want to recognize the warriors of the 225th and 425th assault regiments for their service in recent days and weeks. Thank you, guys!" Zelenskyy noted.

Also during the meeting, Syrskyi reported to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief that a plan to transition to a new organizational structure of the Armed Forces and create corps had already been approved.

"We are keeping attention on this – on implementation. The corps system is necessary. Today, we discussed approaches to appointing corps commanders – these must be the most prepared, most promising officers, with combat experience and modern mindset," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy noted that the Ukrainian army must be modern and save lives. All decisions in this direction will be made public.

