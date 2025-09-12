Historian Timothy Snyder, recommended by Vitalii Dribnytsia, received Stus Prize in Kyiv

American historian and Ukraine expert Timothy Snyder. Photo: Wikimedia

On September 11, a ceremonial award ceremony for the Vasyl Stus Prize took place at the Ukrainian PEN space in Kyiv. The unique American historian and Ukraine expert Timothy Snyder received the prize. His books, especially Bloodlands: Europe Between Hitler and Stalin, are recommended by the popular history blogger Vitalii Dribnytsia (Vox Veritatis).

The event was reported by the PEN Club itself.

Who is Timothy Snyder

Timothy Snyder with the Vasyl Stus Prize award. Photo: UNN.

He is a professor of history at Yale University, who is not ethnically Ukrainian but learned the Ukrainian language in just one year. Timothy Snyder, a renowned scholar of Central and Eastern European history, particularly Ukraine, received the award for his outstanding contribution to highlighting historical events and combating totalitarian regimes.

In October 2022, he joined the ambassadors of the fundraising platform UNITED24. In November of the same year, he launched a campaign to fund an anti-drone system for Kyiv, and by February 2023, he had raised the required amount — $1,268,196.

Timothy Snyder has also raised over $2,347,900 for the innovative Ukrainian sensor system 'Safe Sky,' which allows tracking enemy targets in the air and predicting their trajectory.

Which book by Timothy Snyder is worth reading

All works and monographs by Professor Snyder are excellent examples of popularizing history. However, for Ukrainians, the most significant is Bloodlands: Europe Between Hitler and Stalin.

It describes the difficult historical fate of Ukraine and its heroes who fought for independence, caught between two tyrants of the twentieth century.

