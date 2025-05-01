Julie Davis appointed as acting US chargé d’affaires in Ukraine

Julie Davis. Photo: Julie Davis/X

Julie Davis has been appointed as the new United States Chargé d’Affaires to Ukraine and will officially lead the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv starting Monday, May 5, 2025.

The announcement was made by U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce during a press briefing on Thursday, May 1.

Julie Davis to head the US Embassy in Ukraine

According to the U.S. Embassy, Ambassador Davis will represent President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in coordinating U.S. diplomatic efforts with the Ukrainian government and people.

"In this capacity, she will work tirelessly to end the war and stop the bloodshed while strengthening the bilateral relationship making both America and Ukraine safer, stronger, and more prosperous," the Embassy said in an official statement.

Davis brings over 30 years of diplomatic experience to the post. She previously served as U.S. Ambassador to Cyprus and Special Representative for Belarus. She has also held the role of Deputy Assistant Secretary focused on Western Europe and the EU and served as Deputy Permanent Representative to NATO.

Ambassador Davis will serve as Chargé d’Affaires until a permanent U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine is officially appointed by the White House.

