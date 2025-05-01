In the Vatican, Trump advised Zelensky to sign peace with Russia

The conversation between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has provided details of his personal conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky, which took place during their meeting in the Vatican. According to Trump, he suggested that the Head of State of Ukraine agree to the peace deal, given Russia's significant military superiority.

He said it in the interview with the News Nation journalist.

Trump recommended that Zelensky sign peace with Russia

According to Trump, he tried to convey to the President of Ukraine his opinion that, despite the support of the West, Russia remains a large and powerful state that continues to act aggressively. At the same time, he emphasized that he believed the US remained stronger, especially after the modernization of the army during his term.

"I was telling him that it is a very good thing if we can produce a deal and you sign it, because Russia is much bigger and much stronger. Russia is just jumping forward and is a big, strong country. By the way, not nearly as strong as the United States, because I rebuilt our military in our first term," Trump emphasized.

In addition, Trump used the opportunity to sharply criticize his political opponent, Joe Biden. He accused the former President of the United States of incompetence, especially mentioning the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, which, according to him, became a symbol of a failed foreign policy.

"Afghanistan showed the stupidity of our leader and the weakness of the military," Trump stated.

As a reminder, Axios has revealed the details of the conversation between Zelensky and Trump in the Vatican. They noted that they discussed a ceasefire and Ukraine's refusal to recognize Crimea as a Russian territory.

Also, Trump recently stated that it was easier to negotiate with the Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin, than with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

