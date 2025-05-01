Trump replaces top adviser, names Waltz as new UN ambassador

National Security Advisor Michael Waltz. Photo: Reuters

Mike Waltz has officially resigned as U.S. National Security Adviser under President Donald Trump. He will be nominated as the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Trump announced this on Truth Social.

On Thursday, May 1, President Donald Trump confirmed that Mike Waltz is stepping down as his national security adviser and will serve as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

"From his time in uniform on the battlefield, in Congress and, as my National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz has worked hard to put our Nation's Interests first. first. I know he will do the same in his new role," Trump said.

In the interim, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will assume the role of acting national security adviser while continuing to lead the State Department.

Waltz, a former Green Beret and sitting congressman, was widely seen as one of Trump’s most trusted national security voices during his second term.

