The administration of the leader of the United States of America, Donald Trump, has announced to Congress about the intention to allow arms exports to Ukraine through commercial sales. We are talking about an amount of USD 50 million or more.

The Kyiv Post reported it on Thursday, May 1, quoting sources.

Sale of arms to Ukraine

This is the first time that the permit has been granted since Trump returned to the White House over a hundred days ago. In particular, it covers the export of defense articles, including technical data, and defense services to Ukraine.

"All DCS are quiet; they don't get announced publicly like Foreign Military Sales. The news here is basically that it [US arms sales] is continuing, despite everyone predicting that Trump would cut Ukraine off completely," Colby Badhwar, security analyst at Tochnyi, a research group, noted.

The USD 50 million sales licence notice was submitted to Congress under the Arms Export Control Act. It allows the leaders of the United States to control the import and export of defense products.

"The move also comes just weeks after President Volodymyr Zelensky announced his country's intention to buy $30-50 billion worth of air defense systems and weapons from the US as a form of future security guarantees," it is said in the article.

As a reminder, Trump recently stated that it was easier to negotiate with the Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin, than with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

