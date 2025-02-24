Boris Johnson commented on Europe’s reaction to Trump’s statements

Boris Johnson. Photo: screenshot

Ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke about Europe’s reaction to the statements made by the leader of the United States of America, Donald Trump. According to him, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is watching the countries "fussing" and rejoicing.

Boris Johnson said it during the YES Special Meeting on February 24, organized by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation, according to the correspondent of Novyny.LIVE.

Europe’s reaction to Trump’s statements

Johnson emphasized that the more reactions to Trump’s scandalous statements, the more it "plays into the hands of the Kremlin".

In addition, the ex-Prime Minister of the UK supported the deployment of foreign troops to Ukraine.

"This is what I hope Ukraine will do — invite troops from the UK, France, and other European countries to create a deterrent force in Ukraine after peace. And the reason why Ukraine should do this, and Britain and other countries should agree, is precisely because Putin does not want this," Johnson noted.

As a reminder, on February 24, Johnson noted that Trump was trying to show Republicans’ skepticism about Ukraine, but was falling for the Kremlin’s narratives.

Johnson also said that the President of the United States does not oppose the deployment of peacekeepers to Ukraine. He called for the implementation of such an initiative.