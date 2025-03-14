JD Vance was booed at National Symphony Orchestra concert in Washington, DC

Vice President of the United States J.D. Vance. Photo: REUTERS/Nathan Howard

Vice President of the United States JD Vance and his wife were the subject of ridicule while attending a concert of the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. When the couple entered the box before the performance, the audience loudly booed them.

This was reported by The Guardian.

The audience booed JD Vance at Shostakovich's concert

The audience booed Vance when he and his wife arrived at the orchestra's performance of works by Russian composer Dmitry Shostakovich. Despite the fact that the politician greeted the audience with a smile and a wave of his hand, the audience didn't greet him very warmly. Some spectators shouted: "You ruined this place!", expressing their dissatisfaction with the politician's presence.

The vice president's motorcade delayed the start of the concert by 25 minutes, as all visitors had to undergo enhanced security checks by the Secret Service.

The media noted that US President Donald Trump had previously fired 18 members of the Kennedy Center's board, including its president, Deborah F. Rutter, who was once appointed by Joe Biden. This led to mass resignations and the cancellation of the eight-week Broadway musical Hamilton.

We invite you to check out our material on JD Vance's career and life, also about his position on Ukraine.