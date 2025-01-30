Who is JD Vance — Unknown Facts about the US Vice President & Mrs. Vance

J.D. Vance. Photo: EPA/UPG

J.D. Vance became Vice President of the United States on January 20, following the inauguration of Donald Trump. At the age of forty, he became the second in command in the United States after the president, although he have began his political career only a few years ago.

Who was he before, who is he now, and what is his attitude towards Ukraine? Find out in the Novyny.LIVE article.

J.D. Vance's career

Vance was out of U.S. politics until 2022 when he was elected to the U.S. Senate, but did not take office until 2023. In July 2024, he was elected second in line to Donald Trump, so he was appointed Vice President after Trump's inauguration.

J.D. Vance and Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

During his campaign speeches, Trump repeatedly introduced Vance, stating that he was "the best person for the job and will continue to stand up for our Constitution, our troops, and everything that will make America great again".

Speech by J.D. Vance. Photo: Reuters

As for his life and work before politics, Vance served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2003 to 2007, including six months in Iraq as a military journalist.

Vance in the U.S. Marine Corps, 2003. Photo: Wikipedia

He then attended Ohio State University and later Yale University, where he studied law. Vance worked with venture capital in California and started his own firm.

Vance in May 2017. Photo: from open sources

J.D. Vance on Ukraine

As we know, U.S. President Donald Trump has spoken out strongly about the war in Ukraine, saying he would end it in 24 hours. In a major article in the New York Times, Vance expressed his opinion on how to resolve the military conflict.

First, he explained what Ukraine's problem in this war really is: "Ukraine's problem is not U.S. Republicans. It's math. Ukraine needs more soldiers than it can conscript. And it needs more military hardware than the United States can provide".

In the article, Vance calculated in detail all the projections for equipment and ammunition, how much Ukraine needs, how much the United States produces, and whether it can supply Ukraine.

He concluded by saying that America does not benefit from war, no matter what anyone thinks. Nor is it wise to provide our own equipment and ammunition to resolve foreign conflicts.

"Our national security interests can be — and often are — separate from our economic interests. The idea that we should continue a bloody and horrific war because it is good for American business is grotesque. We can and should rebuild our industrial base without shipping its products to a foreign conflict", the article reads.

Since this article was published before Trump's victory, Vance also emphasized that the Biden administration is not capable of negotiating with Putin to end the war.

However, while Trump's team made no official statements about possible negotiations, they hinted at them, saying: "The Biden administration has no viable plan for the Ukrainians to win this war. The sooner Americans face this truth, the sooner we can resolve this mess and negotiate peace".

Vance also became known for his scandalous statements about Ukraine. For example, he stated that to end the war, Ukraine would have to give up the territories captured by Russia.

He later accused Ukraine of corruption and opposed Ukraine's entry into NATO.

J.D. Vance's wife

J.D. Vance is married. He met his wife Usha Chilukuri at the university. She is known to be an Indian immigrant from the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

Vance and his wife. Photo: AR

At 39, she is one year younger than her husband. She is a practicing Hindu and the first American of Indian descent to serve as Second Lady of the United States.

Spouses hugging. Photo: Twitter/X J.D. Vance

She quit her job at the law firm, saying she wanted to devote her life to the family when her husband was appointed vice president.

J.D. Vance has three children.

Vance with his wife and children. Photo: Wikipedia

Earlier, Trump criticized Zelenskyy, calling him "no angel," but claims the Ukrainian president wants to negotiate peace.